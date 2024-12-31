Live
Victory Venkatesh’s New Year Gift: ‘Venky Mamas’ Promo Out Now!
As we step into 2025, the festive spirit is set to soar with an exciting cinematic treat from none other than Victory Venkatesh. The much-anticipated promo for Venky Mamas, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is out now, promising a hearty mix of entertainment and festive vibes.
With the tagline, “Let’s welcome 2025 with a blockbuster vibe and fun,” the promo hints at a laughter-packed ride, urging fans to kick off the new year with smiles. The full video will be unveiled tomorrow, adding to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the film’s grand release.
Venky Mamas, featuring a stellar cast including Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Raj, is all set for a worldwide release on January 14, 2025, perfectly timed for Sankranti celebrations. The film is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo promising chart-topping numbers.
The film also boasts top-tier technical expertise, with cinematography by Sameer Reddy and editing by Tammiraju. The promo reflects the signature style of director Anil Ravipudi, known for his blend of humor and emotion, leaving fans thrilled for the full feature.