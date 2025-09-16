Vijay Antony’s ‘Bhadrakali’ pre-release event

Hero Vijay Antony is coming up with another powerful project ‘Bhadrakali’ after the success of ‘Margan’. This landmark movie for Vijay Antony is directed by Arun Prabhu and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Jawvaji under the banner of Sarvanth Ram Creations. The project is being presented by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony. The promotional material already released has received a strong response. The film is being grandly released in Telugu states by Asian Suresh Entertainment and Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. ‘Bhadrakali’ is set to release on September 19. On this occasion, the makers organized a grand pre-release event.

Speaking at the event, hero Vijay Antony said, “It is a great pleasure to come before you all with the movie ‘Bhadrakali’. I feel lucky to work with a director like Arun Prabhu. I saw his movie ‘Aruvi’ ten years ago. It was a wonderful movie. In my opinion, he is one of the top ten directors in India. With this movie, his vision will reach Pan-India. This movie will definitely connect with everyone. Producer Ram is a good friend of mine. He has been very supportive. Writer Bhasha Sri has taken all the responsibilities regarding Telugu and written wonderful dialogues. The heroines have performed wonderfully. Thanks to Suresh Productions and Suresh garu for their support. Because of them, this movie will be released in Andhra and Telangana on a very grand scale. This movie will definitely not disappoint you.”

Producer Suresh Babu said, “It is a great pleasure to distribute the movie ‘Bhadrakali’ in the Telugu states. Vijay Antony is multi-tasking and delivering good products with discipline. This discipline will take him to great heights. All the very best to Ramanjaneyulu garu, Arun, and the entire team.”

Director Arun Prabhu added, “This film will meet all your expectations. It is a political thriller, but not related to any particular state or country—it is people’s politics. It will be relatable to everyone. I am very happy that ‘Bhadrakali’ is Vijay Antony’s 25th film.”

Producer Ramanjaneyulu said, “Earlier, ‘Margan’ was released in the same combination and was very successful. Now, ‘Bhadrakali’ is coming as our second project together.Recently, we also launched ‘Bookie’ in a grand manner. ‘Bhadrakali’ has come out wonderfully with Vijay garu’s dedication and music, along with Arun garu’s vision. This movie will definitely impress the audience.” Heroine Trupti Ravindra expressed, “I learned a lot from this film. I thank Vijay garu, Arun garu, and producer Ram garu for this opportunity. I am happy to be part of this project.”