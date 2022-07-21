Vijay Devarakonda Thanks Chiranjeevi, Dulquer And Prabhas For Launching The Liger Trailer

Today is a big day for all the fans of Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda as his Liger trailer is launched in the morning at Sudershan theatre, Hyderabad. It took the internet on a storm and made his fans go aww… The trailer garnered millions of views in just a couple of hours and is still trending on YouTube. Well, ace actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Dulquer Salman and Ranveer Singh for launching the trailer in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.



Kunjikkaaa ❤️🤗 Big love to you always Thank youu.. https://t.co/y8L7O98yaM — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

He thanked Dulquer jotting down, "Kunjikkaaa

Big love to you always

Thank youu…".

Prabhas annaaaaa ❤️ Thank you so much Biggest hugs 🤗 pic.twitter.com/MamVfIUBTQ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

He shared Prabhas tweet and thanked him… "Prabhas annaaaaa

Thank you so much

Biggest hugs".

Chiru Sirrrr ❤️❤️ Thank you so much sir! https://t.co/fJud9N0IQp — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 21, 2022

He even thanked Chireanjeevi and wrote, "Chiru Sirrrr

Thank you so much sir!"

Even director Bobby, Siva Nirvana, Naveen Chandra and a few other stars also praised Liger team through social media after watching the trailer!

Director Bobby wrote, "#LigerTrailer This is a Mass feast #PuriJagannadh sir @TheDeverakonda combo is a magic..What an intense and Adrenaline pumping visuals. Looking forward to watch #Liger on Big screen - https://bit.ly/LigerTrailer @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects".

Coming to Ram Gopal Varma, he also praised the Liger team and his student Puri jotting down, "Wowwww check out the Tiger x Lion trailer of #Liger @TheDeverakonda as never before and #PuriJagannath 's 1st pan india venture https://youtu.be/koYN8qSk_Us".

Kushi director Siva Nirvana also applauded Vijay and Liger team jotting down, "Extremely powerfull and sensational Whattt an energy and transformation @TheDeverakonda Cant wait to watch it in theatres #LigerOnAug25th best wishes to @purijagan sir and @Charmmeofficial garu and #Liger team".

Popular actor Naveen Chandra also praised the Liger team… "This is mad. @purijagan sir!! What a kick ass transformation brother @TheDeverakonda killed it All the best team kudos #Liger trailer".

Sharing the Malayalam trailer of Liger Dulquer also wrote, "WHATT !! Chief this is INSANE ! Wishing team Liger the very best ! Here's the Malayalam trailer".

Well, during the trailer launch at Sudershan theatre, Vijay Devarakonda turned emotional and thanked all his fans… "I'm not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don't know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don't have much background too, how all of this love... From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys."

Even the team of Liger including Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Apoorva Mehta and others flew to Hyderabad last night through a private flight from Kalina airport to attend the trailer launch event!

Going with the trailer, it showcased how Liger aka VD and his mother Ramya Krishnan grew to heights. Ronit Roy trains Liger turns him into a professional boxer. VD is also seen stuttering in a few scenes and also delivered a power-packed performance.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!