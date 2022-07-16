Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Trailer To Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's young and energetic hero Vijay Devarakonda is teaming up with Bollywood's glam doll Ananya Pandey for Puri Jaganadh's sports drama Liger. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating noise on social media with their awesome digital updates. Till now, they dropped teaser, posters and lyrical video of "Akdi Pakdi…" song and now, they are all set to unveil the trailer soon as the release date is nearing. The makers dropped the new poster of the Liger movie and unveiled the trailer release date…



Vijay Devarakonda and Charmee shared the trailer release poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, Vijay also wrote, "INDIA!

MASS on - July 21st.

ACTION on - July 21st.

ENTERTAINMENT on -July 21st.

#LigerTrailer on July 21st.

Telugu. Hindi. Tamil. Kannada. Malayalam.

#LIGER

#LigerTrailerOnJuly21".

The poster is a complete animated one and showcased Liger in the middle surrounded by many boxers! The trailer will be out on 21st July, 2022.

The makers also shared the update and wrote, "Just one update & India is feeling the tremors already! #LigerTrailer & #VijayDeverakonda Trending National wide on @Twitter within no time #LigerTrailerOnJuly21 #LIGER @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @sonymusicindia".

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannad's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!