Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘VD 14’announces casting call for Rayalaseema people

The Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement as fans and critics eagerly await Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming film, "VD 14." This period action drama, set against a 19th-century backdrop, marks Vijay's first collaboration with director Rahul Sankrityan after their blockbuster hit "Taxiwala."

In a move to involve local talent, the makers of "VD 14" are conducting auditions across the Rayalaseema region. Aspiring actors from Kurnool, Kadapa, Tirupati, and Ananthapuram have a unique opportunity to join this historical action drama. Auditions will be held from July 1st to July 9th, from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.

The production team encourages individuals of all ages to participate, emphasizing that talent is the primary criterion for selection.

"VD 14" promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending historical depth with thrilling action. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by renowned producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set to appeal to a Pan-India audience. This project aims to bring to life the rich tapestry of 19th-century India, offering a unique and immersive experience.

As anticipation builds, the opportunity for local talent to be part of such a significant project adds another layer of excitement. With auditions just around the corner, aspiring actors in Rayalaseema have the chance to make their mark in what is poised to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.







