Vijay Deverakonda, Parasuram, Dil Raju-Sirish's VD13/SVC54 titled as "Family Star", Title Teaser Out now

The Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations' shoot progressing at a fast pace. Mrunal Thakur of Sita Ramam fame is playing the female lead. This is SVC's 54th film. Director Parasuram Petla is at the helm of this project, crafting a compelling family entertainer that is bound to captivate audiences.

The visionary producers, ace Dil Raju and Shirish, are actively involved in bringing this cinematic gem to life. Additionally, Vasu Varma is contributing his creative prowess as the esteemed creative producer. The much awaited title teaser was unveiled today.

Family Star is the title locked for this family entertainer. The title teaser is both massy and classy, and it's absolutely worth all the hype. Vijay Deverakonda plays a family man role with cool attitude and it slowly unveils his mass-appealing characterisation. The title teaser showcases Vijay's mass power with thugs and the defining true manhood.





The video actually starts with the rowdies mocking Vijay for being a family man. Then he shows off his mass avatar in an cool way. Finally, the title "Family Star" appears, and it's quite catchy. In the end, Mrunal Thakur makes a enchanting appearance as Vijay's wife. This title teaser promises a treat for all families.

The anticipation for VD 13's major release during the auspicious Sankranti festival grows. Following the phenomenal success of 'Geetha Govindam,' the collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla has generated a great deal of interest and anticipation. The presence of the legendary Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, known for blockbuster productions, further adds to the excitement surrounding this project.

Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur

Technical team

Cinematography : KU Mohanan

Music : Gopisunder

Art Director : AS Prakash

Editor : Marthand K Venkatesh

PRO : GSK Media, Vamsi Kaka

Creative Producer : Vasu Varma

Producers : Raju - Sirish

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla