Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Gaddar Film Awards Honor

The Telangana state government has announced the 2024 Gaddar Film Awards. Films like Kalki, Lucky Bhaskar, and Razakar have won big. Actor Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2.

After a gap of 14 years, the state government is presenting film awards once again. The award ceremony will be held on June 14 at HITEX, Hyderabad.

Since the awards had been pending for years, even before the state was divided, the Telangana government formed a committee a few months ago to review and finalize the awards.

Jury Chairperson Jayasudha and TFDC Chairman and jury member Dil Raju said that the selection process was done with complete transparency. Jayasudha congratulated all the award winners.

Vijay Deverakonda Reacts to Gaddar Film Awards

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda also responded to the Gaddar Film Awards. He said it was a great honor to announce the Kantha Rao Memorial Award, and that receiving an award in the name of legendary actor Kantha Rao made him truly happy.

He thanked the Telangana government and the jury members for the honor. He also expressed gratitude for selecting his 2016 film Pelli Choopulu as the second-best film that year.

Vijay said that Pelli Choopulu will always have a special place in my heart. He dedicated this honor to his fans, saying their love keeps him going. He also thanked his family, directors, and film team for being a constant support in his journey.







