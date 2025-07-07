Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh film goes on floors

The much-anticipated collaboration between director Puri Jagannadh and acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has officially gone on floors. The makers announced on Monday that filming has begun in Hyderabad, with a packed schedule planned to shoot major talkie portions featuring Vijay Sethupathi and leading lady Samyuktha.

The production house, Puri Connects, took to social media to share the update, writing: “AND IT BEGINS! The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad.” The pan-India film will release in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam—further raising expectations.

Originally scheduled to begin in late June, the film’s shoot commenced this week following a detailed location recce in Hyderabad and Chennai. The film is being produced under the Puri Connects banner by Puri Jagannadh and is presented by Charmme Kaur in association with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla.

Samyuktha, who plays the female lead, is reportedly excited about her emotionally rich and performance-driven role. She stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi, while veteran actress Tabu and Vijay Kumar will appear in crucial supporting roles.

Puri Jagannadh, known for his high-energy storytelling and mass appeal, is said to be blending his trademark style with Vijay Sethupathi’s magnetic screen presence. The result is expected to be a unique commercial entertainer packed with raw emotion and dynamic performances.

With filming now underway, fans eagerly await more updates on what promises to be a major cinematic event.