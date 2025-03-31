Vijay Sethupathi to Star in Puri Jagannath’s Next

Vijay Sethupathi is set to star in a film directed by Puri Jagannath, a much-anticipated collaboration that was officially announced on Ugadi. The project will be a Pan-India movie, with regular shooting scheduled to begin in June. Produced jointly by Puri Jagannath and Charmi Kaur, the film has already generated excitement among fans.

Vijay Sethupathi has a solid fanbase in Telugu cinema, and it will be a treat for audiences as he will be featured in a powerful new role created specifically for him by Puri Jagannath. The makers have promised a fresh and impactful screen presence for the actor, intending to leave audiences impressed.

While details about the film remain under wraps, the title "Beggar" is reportedly being considered. The news of this collaboration has sparked significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

According to the makers, Vijay Sethupathi will be presented in an entirely new light, and his performance is sure to captivate audiences.