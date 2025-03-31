Live
- India’s sugar production rises to 247.61 lakh tons in current season
- Mumbai Police clueless if Kunal Kamra will record statement today
- Bengaluru Residents to Face New User Fee for Waste Collection Starting April 1
- Visit to Mauritius, RSS HQ, Gir Park and more: How PM Modi’s March schedule looked like
- Sardar 2: Karthi Returns as a Spy in Epic Sequel: First Look Unveiled
- Prolonged use of antidepressants linked to risk of sudden cardiac death: Study
- CM Revanth Reddy Outlines Vision for Future City and Telangana’s Growth
- Trinamool youth leader slams partymen, elected representatives for silence on CM Banerjee’s insult in UK
- South Korean Constitutional Court justices reviewing Yoon's impeachment case with 'extra care': Court official
- Kodali Nani's Family Plans to Shift Him to Mumbai for Heart Surgery
Vijay Sethupathi to Star in Puri Jagannath’s Next
Vijay Sethupathi has a solid fanbase in Telugu cinema, and it will be a treat for audiences as he will be featured in a powerful new role created specifically for him by Puri Jagannath.
Vijay Sethupathi is set to star in a film directed by Puri Jagannath, a much-anticipated collaboration that was officially announced on Ugadi. The project will be a Pan-India movie, with regular shooting scheduled to begin in June. Produced jointly by Puri Jagannath and Charmi Kaur, the film has already generated excitement among fans.
Vijay Sethupathi has a solid fanbase in Telugu cinema, and it will be a treat for audiences as he will be featured in a powerful new role created specifically for him by Puri Jagannath. The makers have promised a fresh and impactful screen presence for the actor, intending to leave audiences impressed.
While details about the film remain under wraps, the title "Beggar" is reportedly being considered. The news of this collaboration has sparked significant buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.
According to the makers, Vijay Sethupathi will be presented in an entirely new light, and his performance is sure to captivate audiences.