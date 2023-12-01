Vijay Sethupathi Wraps shoot of his next

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who recently entertained audience as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Jawan” directed by Atlee wrapped up the shooting for his most eagerly awaited 51st movie, tentatively titled “VJS51,” in Malaysia. The film’s team, including lead actors, took to social media and announced the completion of the film’s shoot.

Vijay Sethupathi took to X this evening and tweeted, “That’s a wrap on ‘VJS51.’ Title & First Look Soon”. On the other hand, actress Rukmini Vasanth tweeted, “That’s a wrap on ‘VJS51.’ An exhilarating Adventurous journey concluded at a breathtaking backdrop of Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.”

“VJS51” is touted as an action-adventurous thriller. The film is being directed by Arumuga Kumar, who had earlier helmed Vijay Sethupathi’s 2018 black comedy, “Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.” Justin Prabhakaran is crooning the tunes of the film which is being produced by Vijay Sethupathi’s own production house, 7Cs Entertainment.