Vijay Varisu Movie Release in another Language

The Pongal 2023 movie Varisu, starring superstar Vijay, is scheduled to debut in theatres. The film crew is aggressively promoting the film both online and offline prior to that.

According to the most recent information, the film will also be released in Malayalam. Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil are the confirmed languages for the film's release. The Malayalam version will now also be released concurrently. Additionally, the first-look posters with Malayalam text have been made public.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the major role in Varisu, a family drama/entertainer with a large ensemble cast that includes Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Sarathkumar, Meena, Sneha, Samyuktha, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu. Thaman wrote the music for the movie, and this was Vijay's first time working with Vamshi Paidipally, Thaman, and Rashmika. Karthik Phalani shot the movie, while Praveen KL edited it. Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, and PVP Cinema are the movie's sponsors.