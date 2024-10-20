Vikram’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2’to have a single shot of 18-minutes

Following the success of Thangalaan, Chiyaan Vikram is currently engrossed in the production of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film features Dushara Vijayan in a significant role, adding to the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated project.

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a pivotal character, recently shared an intriguing detail about the film. He revealed that a memorable police station scene featuring Vikram, SJ Suryah, and himself is particularly special.

What elevates this scene is its unique filming style; it was captured in a single 18-minute shot, a feat Suraj noted he had never encountered before. This revelation has sparked even greater anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Produced by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures banner, Veera DheeraSooran boasts a soundtrack by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Theni Eswar. As fans look forward to this project, keep an eye out for more updates ahead of its release next year.