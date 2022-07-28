Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is all set to create records on day 1

Vikrant Rona, the eagerly anticipated Kannada movie starring Kichcha Sudeep, is scheduled to open in theatres this Friday. One of the most significant 3D experiences in Indian cinema is the action-adventure fantasy extravaganza. In this story, set roughly fifty years ago, an isolated town in the heart of a tropical rainforest experiences a variety of weird happenings that they attribute to the supernatural.

Kiccha Sudeep, who plays the title role in the movie, is well-known in the Hindi and Telugu states. Therefore, it can be predicted that his popularity would result in good box office results in these regions. The same trade report says that Vikrant Rona has advance bookings in Telugu and Hindi, totalling Rs. 33 lakhs and Rs. 37 lakhs, respectively. Let's see how this most anticipated movie will perform at the box office on day 1.