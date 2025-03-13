Vimal-starrer 'Om Kaali Jai Kaali' to release on March 28

Chennai: Director Ramu Chellappa’s web series ‘Om Kaali Jai Kaali’, featuring actor Vimal in the lead, will be streamed on the OTT platform JioHotstar from March 28 this year.

The platform released a new trailer for the Hotstar Specials, which has triggered huge expectations right from the time of its announcement.

The trailer has provided additional insight into the series, particularly its premise. It gives away the fact that the series will be an intense folklore revenge drama set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's grand Dussera festival. Enhancing the excitement of the trailer is the announcement of the release date, scheduled for March 28.

The scintillating trailer encapsulates the raw, action-packed, and emotionally charged world of OKJK, where faith, power, and vengeance collide in a visually spectacular tale.

Om Kaali Jai Kaali will be presented with a captivating narrative that amalgamates betrayal, festival mysticism, and action sequences that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. The series is shot with the perfect blend of rustic and rooted aesthetics, showcasing a never-before-seen portrayal of the Kulasekarapattinam Dussera, blending mythology with raw human emotions.

Sharing his thoughts on playing the protagonist’s role of Ganesan, actor Vimal says, “Ganesan is unlike any other character that I have played. The transformation from festival performer to warrior was a thrilling challenge."

Director Ramu Chellappa says, "Dussera is not just a festival—it is an emotion. We wanted to bring this raw intensity to life through a story that blends folklore with revenge."

Hotstar Specials Om Kaali Jai Kaali will premiere on March 28, a first-of-its-kind folklore revenge drama that will bring Tamil Nadu’s most intense festival to life like never before.

JioHotstar is one of India’s leading streaming platforms, formed through the coming together of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.



