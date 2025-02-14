Viola Davis-Led Political Thriller G20 to Premiere on Prime Video April 10

Academy Award winner Viola Davis takes on a commanding role in the upcoming action-thriller G20, premiering globally on Prime Video on April 10. Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film follows U.S. President Danielle Sutton as she becomes the primary target of a violent coup during a high-stakes G20 summit. With her family and world leaders in peril, Sutton must use her intelligence, strength, and resilience to outmaneuver the attackers.

In a recent interview with GQ, Davis described the unique challenge of portraying a U.S. President, balancing power with humanity. “You never think that playing a role like the President will influence your choices so much,” she said. “It’s a space where you have to be both a leader and a human being—fragile, emotional, and messy—while maintaining presidential authority.”

Davis also highlighted the distinct approach her character brings to leadership. “Because she’s a woman, there’s a beautiful blend of intelligence, empathy, and strength,” she explained. “She doesn’t hesitate to use force when necessary but always prioritizes protecting those who need it most. It’s a leadership style we don’t always see in films with male protagonists.”

The star-studded cast includes Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, and Antony Starr. The film is written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller, with Andrew Lazar, Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon serving as producers.

With a runtime of 108 minutes and an R rating, G20 promises an adrenaline-pumping blend of political intrigue and action. The official trailer is now available, offering a glimpse into the gripping storyline and intense performances.



