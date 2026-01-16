Happy Patel impresses critics with unpredictable humour

Mumbai: The eagerly awaited Bollywood spy comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring comedian-actor Vir Das and Mona Singh, has opened to spirited reviews from early screenings and critics, who describe the film as a wildly unpredictable and unabashedly bold comic caper.

Directed jointly by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri in a feature film debut for Das, the movie has been praised for its fearless comic ambition, blending slapstick, satire, and quirky humour into a roller-coaster narrative that often defies conventional logic. The storyline follows the chaotic adventures of the titular character Happy Patel, a well-meaning but hopelessly clumsy spy whose misadventures continually spiral into absurdity.

Critics highlight that the film’s strength lies in its willingness to push the boundaries of traditional Bollywood comedy. Packed with wild jokes, cultural references and an almost anarchic spirit, Happy Patel keeps audiences on their toes, alternating between uproarious laughter and bewilderment. The film’s comic style has drawn comparisons to off-beat cult classics, with commentators noting that its humour often leans towards the absurd and unexpected.

Vir Das, who also headlines the cast, has been credited for his unrestrained performance, turning the title role into a memorable comic presence. Mona Singh’s role adds to the film’s energetic ensemble, while supporting performances enhance the overall chaotic tone. Cameos by industry veterans, including Aamir Khan and Imran Khan, have added to the film’s buzz ahead of its wide release.

Early reactions from industry peers have been largely positive. Actors such as Triptii Dimri and Fatima Sana Shaikh have described the film as “pure joy” and “entertaining from start to finish,” highlighting its engaging tone and strong ensemble performances.

Released on 16 January, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos also secured an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, reflecting its mature humour and bold narrative choices.

While the film’s chaotic style may not appeal to all audiences, it is widely seen as a fresh and daring addition to the comedy genre, with its mix of satire, physical comedy and relentless energy making it one of this season’s most talked-about releases.