‘Virgin Boys’ gears up to be the summer’s ultimate youthful entertainer

The upcoming romantic comedy Virgin Boys is stirring quite the buzz, promising a laughter riot this summer with its bold theme and youthful energy. Starring Geethanand and Mitra Sharma in the lead, the film is directed by Dayanand and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Rajguru Films banner.

Right from its title, Virgin Boys has sparked curiosity, especially among the youth. The makers have played smartly with vibrant and quirky promotions, which have already positioned the film as a hot topic on social media. Touted as a full-on entertainer, the film combines elements of humor, romance, and relatable emotions, making it an appealing watch for younger audiences.

The poster itself sets the tone for what to expect—a humorous and cheeky ride. It features a woman’s lips as the stage for three fun-loving boys, symbolizing the film’s playful, tongue-in-cheek narrative. With additional visuals like girls in colorful outfits—one wielding a skateboard and another engrossed in a magazine—the design promises a fresh, colorful visual experience. The tagline “Bro… Are you a virgin?” is bold and designed to strike a chord with Gen Z audiences, amplifying its quirky charm.

With a technically strong crew including music by Smaran Sai, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh, and cinematography by Venkata Prasad, Virgin Boys is shaping up to be a commercial entertainer to watch out for. As promotions intensify, expectations are sky-high that this breezy rom-com might just turn out to be one of the season’s biggest surprise hits.