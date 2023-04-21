Virupaksha Garners Positive Reviews and Ratings from Overseas Premieres

Sai Dharam Tej's latest movie "Virupaksha" has released today to positive reviews and audience response, particularly from overseas premieres and early shows. The general consensus is that the first half of the film is average, with some finding the love track boring. However, the movie picks up significantly after the pre-interval and maintains a thrilling pace until the climax. The second half is considered a major plus point for the film.

Overall, the response from the audience indicates that "Virupaksha" is a hit and is a must-watch in theaters. The excellent performances from the actors and a terrific background score by Ajaneesh Lokanath have been praised, as has the director's attention to detail in the narration of the story.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner, "Virupaksha" was planned for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, but for unknown reasons, it has only been released in Telugu. The movie features Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, and Sunil in leading roles, with a story written by Sukumar. The plot revolves around unsolved mysteries in a village named Rudravanam.

The film's cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen, with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Overall, the film is being hailed as a success and is a recommended watch for moviegoers.