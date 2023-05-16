Virupaksha Sets its OTT Release Date

The mystical thriller film "Virupaksha," directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha as the lead pair, is all set to make its debut on an OTT platform. Netflix, the digital streaming rights holder, has announced that the movie will be available for streaming on their platform starting from May 21, 2023. However, it is not mentioned whether the Telugu movie will be available in other languages on the OTT platform.

The movie features prominent actors such as Ajay, Sai Chand, Shyamala, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and others. It is a big-budget production produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner. The music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.