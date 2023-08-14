‘Virupaksha’ team collaborates again for a Mythical thriller

Well-known production houses, Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, are teaming up again after the massive success of their last collaboration, “Virupaksha.” The movie, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, earned praise for the director.

These banners are now set to captivate audiences with their next project.They’ve unveiled an intriguing poster online for their latest venture, a mythical thriller. The project has begun its pre-production phase, taking the first steps towards becoming a reality.

While details about the cast and crew remain a mystery for now, regular updates are promised in the coming days. With the combined talents of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, Sukumar Writings, and the directorial finesse of Karthik Varma Dandu, another captivating cinematic experience is on the horizon.











