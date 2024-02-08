Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on visual poetry and the state of independent cinema

Renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, known for his unique visual poetry in films like 'Haider' and 'Maqbool,' recently shared insights into his cinematic approach. Bhardwaj's cinema, while not overtly proclaiming independence, subtly stands out through its visual storytelling and thematic depth.



The filmmaker attributes the visual poetry in his films to his deep-rooted love for poetry. He emphasizes the effort to infuse rhythm and deeper meaning into every on-screen moment, creating a unique cinematic experience.

Bhardwaj, along with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, played a pivotal role in shaping a new era in Indian cinema. However, he notes a regression in the independent filmmaking movement, expressing concerns about the focus shifting to what will work commercially.

Despite the challenges, Bhardwaj finds hope in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail,' considering it his best film and a testament to the committed audience for honest storytelling. He acknowledges the digital revolution's impact, bringing forth diverse content unimaginable a few years ago.

While recognizing the excellent content on OTT platforms, Bhardwaj contends that the true magic of cinema is experienced in theaters, where focused viewing is possible. He points out the distractions at home, emphasizing the immersive experience that theaters provide.

Discussing the current state of writing in OTT and independent films, Bhardwaj sees it as the best time for writers who are now well-compensated and respected. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about the quality of content being produced but highlights the need for supportive financiers in the industry.