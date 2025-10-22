Vishal turns director with ‘Makutam’; unveils powerful second look

Puratchi Thalapathy Vishal has announced his directorial debut with his milestone 35th film Makutam (Magutam in Tamil), produced by RB Choudhary under the prestigious Super Good Films banner. The project also marks the 99th production venture for the iconic studio. Vishal unveiled the film’s striking second-look poster and shared that he had taken over the director’s seat during production.

In an official statement, Vishal explained that stepping into the role of director was a conscious decision made out of responsibility, not compulsion. “Circumstances led me to take charge of the creative process. Cinema is a commitment to the audience and the producers who place their trust in us. Directing Makutam ensures that the film stands tall, protects the producer’s efforts, and delivers the best cinematic experience,” he stated.

The poster showcases Vishal in a commanding old-man avatar, featuring grey hair, a beard, and glasses. Sitting on a royal chair with a cigar in hand, his intense look exudes both power and mystery, instantly setting social media abuzz.

Vishal has penned the screenplay for the film, with the story credited to Ravi Arasu. Makutam stars Dushara Vijayan as the female lead, alongside Anjali in a pivotal role. The technical crew includes cinematographer Richard M. Nathan, composer G.V. Prakash Kumar, editor NB Srikanth, and art director Durairaj.

With its intriguing concept and Vishal’s new creative direction, Makutam promises to be a compelling and stylish addition to his filmography