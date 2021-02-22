Vishal's Chakra Does Well At Box Office Despite Controversies

Kollywood actor Vishal has always been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past one year. He has been courting controversy for one reason or the other. Firstly, it was related to Tamil artists association. Later, a case was filed against Vishal production company regarding pending tax payment. Later, a former employee of Vishal had lodged a complaint against him. Then a dispute regarding an action movie raised its hood. Now, Vishal is facing an allegation regarding a theft of a script.

Vishal's movie "Chakra" which hit theatres recently was stalled due to a stay order from the court. Vishal's production company had announced the release date of "Chakra" on February 19. But the court passed a stay order on February 18. The director of the movie Anand had earlier narrated this story to the producer Ravichandran. Ravichandran is said to have paid an advance to the director with an agreement.

Now, since the movie is made with a different production house, Ravichandran has reportedly leveled a script theft allegation. But the movie team confirmed that the movie would be released on February 19 and it did. Earlier, Ravichandran had bankrolled an action movie starring Vishal and Thamannaah. But the movie failed miserably. Hence, Ravichandran had approached the court regarding sharing of the loss as per agreement. The court had then directed Vishal to pay 8 crores to Ravichandran. The thriller movie Chakra has Kannada actress Shraddha Shrinath and Tollywood actress Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Chakra opened to mixed reviews but has raked in decent collections at the box office. Chakra is produced by Kollywood actor Vishal and produced under his own production house Vishal Film Factory. The film is directed by MS Anandan with music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja.