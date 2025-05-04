Vishnu Manchu adopts family of Pahalgam Terror attack victim

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu has once again shown his compassionate side by extending support to the family of a recent terror attack victim from Andhra Pradesh. SomisettyMadhusudhan Rao, a resident of Kummari Street in Kavali, Nellore district, was among the 26 tourists killed in the brutal terrorist attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Moved by the tragedy, Vishnu Manchu personally met Madhusudhan Rao’s wife Kamakshi and their two children. He offered heartfelt condolences and assured them of his unwavering support during this difficult time. In a generous gesture, he announced that he would adopt the children of Madhusudhan Rao and take responsibility for their education and overall well-being.

This act of kindness from Vishnu Manchu has drawn praise from all corners, as it goes beyond symbolic support and ensures long-term care for the grieving family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Kannappa, a high-budget devotional drama set to hit theatres worldwide on June 27. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, PreityMukundan, Sarathkumar, and Madhoo.

As Vishnu balances his philanthropic efforts with his cinematic ventures, his latest gesture stands as a testament to his values and his commitment to social responsibility.