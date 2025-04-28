Vishnu Manchu gears up to launch ‘Kannappa Movement’ in the US ahead of global release

The highly anticipated magnum opus Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is all set to create ripples internationally even before its grand theatrical release.

Beginning May 8th, Vishnu Manchu will officially kickstart the "Kannappa Movement" from the United States, marking the start of an ambitious global promotional tour for the film. The roadshow will launch in New Jersey and continue to major cities like Dallas and Los Angeles, where exclusive footage, music, and unseen glimpses of the film will be unveiled to select audiences.

This international promotional blitz reflects the massive scale of Kannappa, with Vishnu Manchu and his team aiming for a simultaneous, massive release across the United States and India.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 27th, Kannappa has already captured the imagination of audiences with its promise of rich storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and spiritual resonance.

By launching the promotional campaign from the US, Vishnu Manchu is setting a new precedent—not just promoting a movie, but sparking a global movement that unites fans in anticipation of an epic cinematic journey.

The Kannappa journey officially begins on May 8th, and audiences across the world can gear up for a sweeping wave of devotion, storytelling magic, and visual grandeur.