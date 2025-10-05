Vishnu Vishal’s gripping thriller ‘Aaryan’locks Oct31 release

Actor Vishnu Vishal, well-known to Telugu audiences, is back with an intense investigative thriller titled Aaryan. Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz in association with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, and directed by Praveen K, the film promises a chilling murder mystery. The recently released teaser received an overwhelming response for its gripping visuals and suspenseful tone.

Set to release on October 31, Aaryan will be distributed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Sudhakar Reddy’s Sreshth Movies, known for hits like Vikram, Amaran, and Thug Life. Vishnu Vishal plays a police officer, while Selvaraghavan, Shraddha Srinath, and Maanasa Chowdhary appear in key roles.

With music by Ghibran, cinematography by Harish Kannan, and editing by San Lokesh, Aaryan is gearing up for a wide theatrical release. Details about the trailer and audio launch will be revealed soon.