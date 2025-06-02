Live
- Gujarat gears up for monsoon; officials discuss disaster management strategies
- Elden Ring Nightreign patch makes solo play easier with revives and more runes
- Dow drops 200 points as U.S.-China trade tensions and tariff fears rattle markets
- 36 Identified for Externment in Dakshina Kannada Over Communal Offences
- L .Alivelu assumes charge as a New RDO of Gadwal
- Special Disability Certificate Camps Scheduled Throughout June at Gadwal District Hospital
- 11 hospitalized after stabbing at Salem homeless shelter; Suspect in custody
- Negligence by District Bank Officials Delays PM Vishwakarma Scheme Benefits in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Farmers Lie Under Trucks in Protest at Pulikal Paddy Center: Demand Immediate Transport Amid Rain Threat
- Telangana Formation Day Celebrated with Patriotic Fervor by NHPS in Gadwal; Chairman Ranjith Kumar Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Criticizes Leadership Failures
‘Vishwada Nayaka’ ‘Thug Life’ unveiled with powerful impact
Universal Hero Kamal Haasan and master filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated gangster action drama Thug Life is all set to hit the big screens on June 5. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Silambarasan (Simbu), Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami, the film boasts music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.
After impressing audiences with three previously released tracks, the makers have now unveiled the fourth single, Vishwada Nayaka. The song gives a gripping portrayal of Kamal Haasan’s enigmatic character, enriched by Rahman’s grand orchestration and impactful musical arrangement.
Lyricist Anantha Sriram’s poignant verses beautifully explore the essence of Kamal Haasan’s character, along with key female leads Trisha and Abhirami. Adding a contemporary touch, Prashanth Venkat’s energetic rap verse is a standout, while vocals by Alexandra Joy carry the emotional weight of the song. AR Amin's vibrant rap elevates the energy even further. Visually, the track is a treat, showcasing Kamal in multiple striking avatars that underline the film’s grandeur.
Thug Life is jointly produced by Raj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The Telugu version is being released in a grand manner by Shreshth Movies and Sudhakar Reddy. With its music creating a strong buzz and Kamal’s charismatic screen presence, the anticipation for Thug Life is reaching new heights.