‘Vishwada Nayaka’ ‘Thug Life’ unveiled with powerful impact

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan and master filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated gangster action drama Thug Life is all set to hit the big screens on June 5. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Silambarasan (Simbu), Ashok Selvan, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami, the film boasts music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

After impressing audiences with three previously released tracks, the makers have now unveiled the fourth single, Vishwada Nayaka. The song gives a gripping portrayal of Kamal Haasan’s enigmatic character, enriched by Rahman’s grand orchestration and impactful musical arrangement.

Lyricist Anantha Sriram’s poignant verses beautifully explore the essence of Kamal Haasan’s character, along with key female leads Trisha and Abhirami. Adding a contemporary touch, Prashanth Venkat’s energetic rap verse is a standout, while vocals by Alexandra Joy carry the emotional weight of the song. AR Amin's vibrant rap elevates the energy even further. Visually, the track is a treat, showcasing Kamal in multiple striking avatars that underline the film’s grandeur.

Thug Life is jointly produced by Raj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The Telugu version is being released in a grand manner by Shreshth Movies and Sudhakar Reddy. With its music creating a strong buzz and Kamal’s charismatic screen presence, the anticipation for Thug Life is reaching new heights.