Vishwadev introduced as Prasad from ‘35-Chinna Katha Kadu’
Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gauthami, and Bhagyaraj star in the new-age clean entertainer "35-Chinna Katha Kadu." Produced by Rana Daggubati, Srujan Yarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapalli under the banners of Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, the film is directed by Nanda Kishore Imani.
The film's promotional content has already garnered an excellent response. A special glimpse introducing Vishwadev as Prasad was released. Vishwadev's portrayal of a caring and responsive middle-class father is both interesting and impressive, sparking significant curiosity about the character.
"35-Chinna Katha Kadu" promises to entertain audiences of all demographics with its clean humor, with school episodes serving as a special attraction. The film features music by Vivek Sagar, known for his work on "Pelli Choopulu," "Sammohanam," and "Ante Sundaraniki," while Niket Bommi, acclaimed for his visuals in films like "Soorarai Pottru" and "Ante Sundaraniki," handles cinematography. Lata Naidu provides production design, and TC Prasanna serves as the editor.
"35-Chinna Katha kadu" is set to release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam on August 15.