Waheeda Rehman: Doubly happy because it's Dev Anand's birthday

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman on Tuesday said she was thrilled to get the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award and termed it a 'double celebration' as the announcement coincides with her Guide co-star Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary.

Rehman made her debut in Hindi films opposite Dev Anand in Guru Dutt's 1956 film CID and went on to act with him in several other films, including Prem Pujari and Solva Saal. "I'm very happy and doubly happy because it is Dev Anand's birthday. I think, 'taufa unko milna tha, mujhe mil gaya'," Rehman said.

"It is very wonderful that his celebration is going on and I get this honour. I'm really happy and grateful to the government that they chose me for this honour. So it is a combination and celebration of this and Dev sahab's 100th birth anniversary," she said.

