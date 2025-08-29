  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total
x

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total

Highlights

War 2 earned ₹1.5 Cr India net on Day 15, totaling ₹231.25 Cr India net and ₹352.75 Cr worldwide in 15 days. Hindi occupancy was 6.86% on August 28, 2025.

War 2 had a slow start in the first 14 days, earning about ₹229.75 crore in India. It made most of its money in the first weekend but then dropped a lot after day 5.

Day 15 Collection and Occupancy

On day 15, War 2 earned ₹1.5 crore in India. Hindi shows had about 7% seats filled, while Telugu shows had a higher 13% occupancy, with Hyderabad having the most viewers.

Regional Performance Highlights

The movie did best in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Telugu-speaking areas had more viewers than Hindi-speaking ones.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick