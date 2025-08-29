Live
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: ₹231.25 Cr India Net, ₹352.75 Cr Worldwide Total
Highlights
War 2 earned ₹1.5 Cr India net on Day 15, totaling ₹231.25 Cr India net and ₹352.75 Cr worldwide in 15 days. Hindi occupancy was 6.86% on August 28, 2025.
War 2 had a slow start in the first 14 days, earning about ₹229.75 crore in India. It made most of its money in the first weekend but then dropped a lot after day 5.
Day 15 Collection and Occupancy
On day 15, War 2 earned ₹1.5 crore in India. Hindi shows had about 7% seats filled, while Telugu shows had a higher 13% occupancy, with Hyderabad having the most viewers.
Regional Performance Highlights
The movie did best in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Telugu-speaking areas had more viewers than Hindi-speaking ones.
