War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: ₹234.5 Cr India Net, Chennai Leads Hindi Occupancy
Highlights
War 2 earned ₹1.45 crore on Day 18, with a total India net collection of ₹234.5 crore. Chennai topped Hindi occupancy at 51%, while the film collected ₹357 crore worldwide. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.
War 2 started slow, making ₹233.05 crore in India in the first 17 days. On Day 18, it earned ₹1.45 crore in all languages.
Day 18 Hindi Occupancy:
- Overall: 19.08%
- Morning shows: 6.95%
- Afternoon shows: 22.7%
- Evening shows: 28.67% (highest)
- Night shows: 17.99%
Top City Occupancy (Hindi) on Day 18:
- Chennai: 51% (highest)
- Bengaluru: 25.5%
- Kolkata: 24%
- Pune: 22.25%
- Mumbai: 18.25%
Box Office Total (18 days):
- India net: ₹234.5 crore
- Worldwide: ₹357 crore
- Overseas: ₹280.1 crore
