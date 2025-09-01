  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: ₹234.5 Cr India Net, Chennai Leads Hindi Occupancy

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: ₹234.5 Cr India Net, Chennai Leads Hindi Occupancy
x

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: ₹234.5 Cr India Net, Chennai Leads Hindi Occupancy

Highlights

War 2 earned ₹1.45 crore on Day 18, with a total India net collection of ₹234.5 crore. Chennai topped Hindi occupancy at 51%, while the film collected ₹357 crore worldwide. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

War 2 started slow, making ₹233.05 crore in India in the first 17 days. On Day 18, it earned ₹1.45 crore in all languages.

Day 18 Hindi Occupancy:

  • Overall: 19.08%
  • Morning shows: 6.95%
  • Afternoon shows: 22.7%
  • Evening shows: 28.67% (highest)
  • Night shows: 17.99%

Top City Occupancy (Hindi) on Day 18:

  • Chennai: 51% (highest)
  • Bengaluru: 25.5%
  • Kolkata: 24%
  • Pune: 22.25%
  • Mumbai: 18.25%

Box Office Total (18 days):

  • India net: ₹234.5 crore
  • Worldwide: ₹357 crore
  • Overseas: ₹280.1 crore
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick