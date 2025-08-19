Live
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Deets Inside
War 2 earns ₹183 crore net in India and ₹281 crore worldwide in 5 days. Strong start with high occupancy in major cities despite weekday drops. Directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2," directed by Ayan Mukerji and made by Yash Raj Films, did well at the box office in its first five days.The latest flick also features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. War 2 earned ₹183.25 crore in India during these five days. On the fifth day alone, it made ₹8.5 crore in all languages.
The movie started strong, with ₹52 crore on the first day and ₹57.35 crore on the second day. But after that, the earnings went down. On the third day, it made ₹33.25 crore, and on the fourth day ₹32.15 crore. On the fifth day, the earnings dropped a lot, about 73.5% less than the day before.
In India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gave the highest money, with ₹57.85 crore in five days. The rest of India gave ₹138.9 crore. Cities like Chennai and Bengaluru had many people watching the movie in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
In total, "War 2" made ₹218.5 crore in India and ₹281.5 crore worldwide in five days. It started off very well but saw normal drops during the week. However, it kept doing well in big cities and important areas.
As reported Sacnilk.