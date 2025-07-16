  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

War 2: Jr. NTR Shares New Poster from Movie

War 2: Jr. NTR Shares New Poster from Movie
x
Highlights

With just 30 days to go, the makers have started promotions and released a countdown poster.

Fans are excited for War 2, a big spy thriller starring Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s Jr. NTR. This movie is a sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit War.

Hrithik returns as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr. NTR will play the villain in the film. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14.

With just 30 days to go, the makers have started promotions and released a countdown poster. Jr. NTR also shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter).

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick