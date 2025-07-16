War 2: Jr. NTR Shares New Poster from Movie

Fans are excited for War 2, a big spy thriller starring Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s Jr. NTR. This movie is a sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit War.

Hrithik returns as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr. NTR will play the villain in the film. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14.

With just 30 days to go, the makers have started promotions and released a countdown poster. Jr. NTR also shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter).

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.