War 2: Jr. NTR Shares New Poster from Movie
With just 30 days to go, the makers have started promotions and released a countdown poster.
Fans are excited for War 2, a big spy thriller starring Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood’s Jr. NTR. This movie is a sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 hit War.
Hrithik returns as RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr. NTR will play the villain in the film. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14.
The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.
