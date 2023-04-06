Warrior Is Coming: The Title And Release Date Of Suriya's 42nd Movie Will Be Announced On This Date

Kollywood's ace actor Suriya is in the best phase of his career… He is all set to entertain his fans portraying a warrior role in his 42nd movie. Being Suriya and Siva's most anticipated movie, it is touted to be a periodic action film which will be set in two different timelines. Off late, the makers dropped a big update regarding this movie stating that the release date and the title of this most-awaited film will be announced on 16th April, 2023!

Along with the makers, even Suriya also shared this big news with all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pre-look poster, they also wrote, "A Mighty Valiant Saga in 10 Languages!!! 3D. Most Expected #Suriya42 Title + Release Date Announcement on 16th April, Sunday, 9.05 am. Warrior is coming to storm #Suriya42Title".

The pre-look poster showcased Suriya from the back in warrior attire. The war zone and the bird on his shoulder raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has Bollywood's ace actress Disha Patani as the lead actress and Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra in the prominent roles.

This action thriller is being directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner in association with UV Creations. The movie will be released in 10 languages and has Devi Sri Prasad as the music director!