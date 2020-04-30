Watch: David Warner Shakes A Leg For Bunny's Butta Bomma Song From AVPL

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became a blockbuster hit. The movie also was declared the winner of Sankranti race. The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The movie to this day is among the most watched Indian movies on netflix.

We all know that not just the movie, the songs from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also received great reception from the audience. The songs are not just charbusters, the Ramuloo song is a party anthem in India. Another hit song from Bunny's AVPL is Butta Bomma. We have celebrities trying out the dance moves and posting the videos on Instagram. The latest celebrity to do is a cricketer.

Cricketer David Warner has tried shaking a leg to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song in AVPL. The video has crossed borders and shared widely on social media.

The video was shared by the Australian cricketer on his Twitter timeline. Watch him groove to the song





It's tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol candywarner1 https://t.co/6pQlRYJSdR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 30, 2020





Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo was a moneyspinner and the actor will be next seen in Pushpa which will also be simultaneously released in other languages. The film also stars Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi and Kannada villain Dhananjay aka Dolly in key roles.