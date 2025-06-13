Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil Heist Comedy Now Streaming on Prime Video

  • Menu
Ace, the Tamil heist comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, is now available to stream on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu.

The Tamil heist comedy film Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is now available for streaming on Prime Video in both Tamil and Telugu. After its successful theatrical release in May, fans can watch this action-packed comedy drama from the comfort of their homes.

Ace marks the Tamil debut of Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth and is directed by Aarumugakumar, who previously collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi in Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. The film also stars popular actors like Yogi Babu, Divya Pillai, Babloo Prithveeraj, and BS Avinash.

Produced by 7Cs Entertainment—the same studio behind Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam—Ace features music by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Karan B Rawat, and editing by Fenny Oliver.

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi’s unique film choices will enjoy this entertaining blend of comedy and action now streaming on Prime Video.

