Watch War 2 Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Gear Up for Spy Thriller

The teaser for War 2, the next part of the 2019 hit movie War, came out on Tuesday, May 20. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will be in theatres on August 14, just before Independence Day.

Hrithik Roshan returns as Agent Kabir. Kiara Advani joins as the lead actress. Jr NTR is also part of the film. This is his first movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

The teaser came out on Jr NTR’s birthday, which made fans happy. People say Jr NTR’s role may be big in the future spy movies from Yash Raj Films (YRF). This movie is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also has movies like Tiger and Pathaan.

YRF shared the teaser online with this message:

“Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 in theatres from August 14. In Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.”

War 2 will be shown in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, so more people can watch it.

The story will follow Agent Kabir’s next mission. It will also bring new turns to the YRF spy world. The movie was filmed in six countries: Spain, Italy, Abu Dhabi, Japan, Russia, and India. Some parts were also shot on sets made in Mumbai.

A person working on the movie said this is one of the biggest movies in the spy series. The team used real places and real action scenes to make it look more real and exciting.

Most of the filming is done, and only one dance scene is left to shoot. Fans are excited to see Hrithik Roshan in action again and to watch what Jr NTR brings to the film.

Watch it here:







