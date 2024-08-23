Live
Wedding bells: Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak tie the knot
Young actor Kiran Abbavaram and actress Rahasya Gorak celebrated their marriage in a stunning ceremony on Thursday night in Coorg, Karnataka. The nuptials took place at a picturesque resort, attended by close family and friends. Photos and videos from the intimate event have quickly gone viral on social media, capturing the joy of the newlyweds.
The couple, who first worked together on the film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, developed a relationship during the project and have since received the blessing of their families. Their wedding has been met with warm congratulations from fans and industry peers alike.
On the work front, Kiran Abbavaram is currently engaged in the production of a major period thriller titled KA, which is set to release across India soon.