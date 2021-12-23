Weekend Hungama: Movies And Shows That Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms During The Last Week Of December…

We are all gearing up for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations, right! So, the last week of this year and of course December is going to be a total joyous one! Well, to up the excitement of the movie buffs, the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood along with the OTT platforms made the feast ready for the party! A few most-awaited movies like 83, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and Atrangi Re are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms in the coming week…

Well, let us check out the list of movies and shows which are all set to hit the theatres and OTT platforms in the coming week…

83

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Kabir Khan

Star Cast: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Genre: 1983 Cricket world cup sequences! (Sports Drama)

Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!

Jersey

Release Date: 31st December

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar

Genre: Emotional sports drama

Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. He will make his re-entry into the game for his son to prove his worth!

Atrangi Re

Release Date: 24th December

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform

Director: Anand L Rai

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

Genre: Love Tale

Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be forced to get hitched who come from two different regions! So, we need to wait and watch how will they adjusted to the situation! Akshay Kumar also will be seen as a magician in this movie!

Tollywood

Shyam Singha Roy

Release Date: 24th December, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sabastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Genre: Action Drama

Being based on the re-incarnation plot, Nani essays a dual role in this movie. Although the plot is not revealed Nani is seen as a fighter in the trailer!

Now, when it comes to the OTT platforms, let us check out the shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar…

Amazon Prime

December 23

Yearly Departed (Amazon Original Special)

December 31

Lady of the Manor

Time Is Up

Netflix

December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series

December 24

• 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film

• Don't Look Up — Netflix Film

• Minnal Murali — Netflix Film

• The Silent Sea — Netflix Series

• STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film

• Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film

• Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

December 25

• Single's Inferno — Netflix Series

• Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy

• Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary

December 26

• Lulli — Netflix Film

• Demon Slayer: Kimestu noYaiba: Entertainment District Arc Ep-4

December 27

The Possession of Hannah Grace

December 28

Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family

Chhota Bheem: S14

December 29

Anxious People — Netflix Series

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary

December 30

• Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES

• Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film

December 31

• Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series

• The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film

• Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series

• Stay Close — Netflix Series

• Seal Team — Netflix Film

Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 24

• Encanto

• King Tut In Color

• Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

• Far From The Tree

• Atrangi Re

Release Date: December 29

• T.O.T.S. (S3)

• The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Release Date: December 31

• 80s Top Ten (S1)

• Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan

So guys, up your joy watching your favourite movies and shows in both theatres and OTT platforms… Happy weekend!