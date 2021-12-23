Weekend Hungama: Movies And Shows That Hit The Theatres And OTT Platforms During The Last Week Of December…
We are all gearing up for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations, right! So, the last week of this year and of course December is going to be a total joyous one!
We are all gearing up for the Christmas and the New Year celebrations, right! So, the last week of this year and of course December is going to be a total joyous one! Well, to up the excitement of the movie buffs, the makers of Tollywood and Bollywood along with the OTT platforms made the feast ready for the party! A few most-awaited movies like 83, Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy and Atrangi Re are ready to hit the theatres and OTT platforms in the coming week…
Well, let us check out the list of movies and shows which are all set to hit the theatres and OTT platforms in the coming week…
83
Release Date: 24th December
Release Platform: Theatres
Director: Kabir Khan
Star Cast: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Genre: 1983 Cricket world cup sequences! (Sports Drama)
Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev and is all set to make us witness the 1983 cricket world cup special moments with his reel team!
Jersey
Release Date: 31st December
Release Platform: Theatres
Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Ronit Karma and Sharad Kelkar
Genre: Emotional sports drama
Jersey movie is a Tollywood remake with the same name and Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the shoes of Nani essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer. He will make his re-entry into the game for his son to prove his worth!
Atrangi Re
Release Date: 24th December
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform
Director: Anand L Rai
Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush
Genre: Love Tale
Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan will be forced to get hitched who come from two different regions! So, we need to wait and watch how will they adjusted to the situation! Akshay Kumar also will be seen as a magician in this movie!
Tollywood
Shyam Singha Roy
Release Date: 24th December, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sabastian, Jisshu Sengupta and Murali Sharma
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Genre: Action Drama
Being based on the re-incarnation plot, Nani essays a dual role in this movie. Although the plot is not revealed Nani is seen as a fighter in the trailer!
Now, when it comes to the OTT platforms, let us check out the shows and movies releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar…
Amazon Prime
December 23
Yearly Departed (Amazon Original Special)
December 31
Lady of the Manor
Time Is Up
Netflix
December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
December 24
• 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
• Don't Look Up — Netflix Film
• Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
• The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
• STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
• Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
• Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
December 25
• Single's Inferno — Netflix Series
• Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
• Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26
• Lulli — Netflix Film
• Demon Slayer: Kimestu noYaiba: Entertainment District Arc Ep-4
December 27
The Possession of Hannah Grace
December 28
Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
Chhota Bheem: S14
December 29
Anxious People — Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
December 30
• Kitz — NETFLIX SERIES
• Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Film
December 31
• Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
• The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
• Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
• Stay Close — Netflix Series
• Seal Team — Netflix Film
Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: December 24
• Encanto
• King Tut In Color
• Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
• Far From The Tree
• Atrangi Re
Release Date: December 29
• T.O.T.S. (S3)
• The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
Release Date: December 31
• 80s Top Ten (S1)
• Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan
So guys, up your joy watching your favourite movies and shows in both theatres and OTT platforms… Happy weekend!