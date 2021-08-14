Weekend Hungama: Watch These Movies And Treat Yourselves With A Full Punch Of Entertainment

Hey guys, it's the weekend! So, most of the movie buffs might have made a plan to engage themselves in watching their favourite movies, right! So, post lockdown, a few producers have dared to release their movies in the theatres. Along with them, even a few big movies in Bollywood are also released on the OTT platforms. So, it's a double hungama for all those who want to get entertained this weekend!

We Hans India have collated the list of movies that are released in both OTT and theatres especially for our readers… Take a look!

Movies That Are Released In Theatres

Kanabaduta Ledu

Release Date: August 13

Star Cast: Sunil

Comedian turned hero Sunil is once again all set to entertain the audience turning into a lead actor. This time he is essaying a role of a detective. Being a suspense thriller, the plot also holds a sensitive love story. So, we need to wait and watch to know which case did Sunil take up and how did he solve it.

Orey Bamardi

Release Date: 13th August

Star Cast: Siddharth and GV Prakash

Being a Shahi directorial who helmed the Bicchagadu movie, there are a lot of expectations on this movie. Well, Siddharth essayed the lead actor role and will be seen as a traffic police officer. Even Kollywood actor GV Prakash is also essaying an important character in this movie.

Sundari

Release Date: 13th August

Star Cast: Purna

Being a thriller movie, Purna is essaying the lead actress role! It is a story of a woman who faces troubles due to her husband.

The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It

Release Date: 13th August

Star Cast: Ed and Lorraine Warren

Even this is a horror and thriller movie which makes the audience sit at the edge of the seats with its intriguing elements. The story is all about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren who take up one of the most sensational cases.

Movies That Are Released On OTT Platforms

Shershaah

Release Date: 12th August

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Ali Advani

This is a biopic of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra and thus showcases a few glimpses of this great soldier's life. He was honoured with Param Vir Chakra and Kiara will be seen as his spouse. Being a war drama and that too made with Kargil war backdrop, there are many expectations on this movie.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Release Date: August 14, 2021

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Pranita Subhash

It is all about rescuing the Bhuj airport from the hands of enemies. 300 local women help the army in doing this heroic act and make their country go proud. Vijay Karnik who is then in-charge of the Bhuj airport (Ajay Devgn) constructs an IAF airbase with the help of these village women and attacks the Pakistan army.

Netrikann

Release Date: August 13, 2021

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Nayanthara

This is the story of a psycho Ajmal who kills a few beautiful women. But Nayanthara who essayed the role of a blind woman fights hard and helps the Police to catch him!

So guys, watch these movies this weekend and enjoy to the core!