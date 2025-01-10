‘What If...?’ Season 3 review

What If…? Season 3, the highly anticipated conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's animated exploration of the multiverse, has left fans with a sense of unmet expectations. The series, which first introduced audiences to the concept of the multiverse and endless possibilities, began as a groundbreaking venture, offering a fresh and unpredictable take on the MCU. However, this final season feels more like a rushed attempt to wrap up a concept that was once full of potential.

The premise of What If...? has always been intriguing: it explores alternate realities within the MCU, showing what might happen if key events took a different path. The first two seasons captivated audiences with their unique stories and diverse characters, blending entertainment with thought-provoking explorations of the multiverse. But as Season 3 unfolds, it quickly becomes clear that the series no longer has the same spark.

Rather than diving deeper into the rich lore of the multiverse, Season 3 seems more focused on cramming in as many new MCU characters from Phases 4 and 5 as possible. While this could have been a thrilling way to expand the show’s scope, the result is disappointing. Characters like Captain America (Sam Wilson), Kate Bishop, and Ironheart are introduced, but most of them are relegated to mere cameos or supporting roles with little impact on the overarching story. These characters, though beloved in live-action, are given little to do in this animated setting, which reduces their potential to contribute to the show's narrative.

The lack of character development and meaningful storytelling is a recurring issue. The episodes, though visually striking and full of creative ideas, often feel disjointed and forgettable. This is especially evident in the finale, where the show fails to tie its various storylines into a cohesive conclusion that resonates with the broader Multiverse Saga. The absence of a clear connection to the larger MCU universe makes the season feel isolated, missing the grand impact that fans had hoped for.

Despite these flaws, there are a few standout episodes that showcase the potential of the series. What If... Agatha Went to Hollywood? and What If... the Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers? stand out for their creative energy andfocused storytelling. These episodes, though not perfect, succeed in capturing the wild and unpredictable nature that made What If...? such an exciting concept in its earlier seasons. Ultimately, What If...? Season 3 falls short of its promise. What was once a groundbreaking exploration of the multiverse has become a forgettable finale, leaving fans with too few highs and many lows. The show’s inability to connect with the broader MCU, and its tendency to prioritize quantity over quality, makes this final season a bitter and unsatisfying farewell to a series that could have been much more.

Rating: 2/5