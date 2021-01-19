Who Biswajit Chatterjee, Indian Personality Of The Year?

Senior Indian senior film actor and director Biswajit Chatterjee has been conferred with the "Indian Personality of the Year" award during the 51st International film festival at Goa. This award is given in recognition of his contribution to Indian Cinema.



Several awards were announced during this festival by the union minister for Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar, who inaugurated the film festival.



These awards will be presented on March 21 during awards distribution function. Biswajit Chatterji is a senior Hindi and Bengali actor, producer and director. He is also known for his singing talent. He became famous through his Hindi movie "Bees Saal Baad". He had portrayed the role of Kumar Vijay Singh in the movie. He also appeared in other films like "Kohra', ' April Fool',



'Mere Sanam', ' Night in Londan', ' Do kaliyan', 'Kismat" and other famous movies.

He has acted with many famous divas of yesteryears like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mamtaz, Mala Sinha and Rajashri. The actor has worked in several Bengali films also. The 51st Goa International film festival was kickstarted on 16 January. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was present as the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony of this festival. Sudeep who spoke on the occasion, began his talk by saluting everyone on the occasion on behalf of the Kannada film industry and Karnataka.



Thd film festival will go on till January 24. About 224 movies from different countries around the world will be exhibited during this festival.

