Will Pathaan surpass the record set by Baahubali 2 in this category?

The highly-anticipated Bollywood film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, is set for release tomorrow in theaters worldwide. The advance bookings for the film have been exceptional, with over 420,000 tickets sold for the opening day in national chains alone. This has already surpassed the record set by the film War.

However, in order to be considered the film with the highest pre-sales ever in India for its opening day, Pathaan must surpass the records set by KGF 2 (515,000) and Baahubali 2 (650,000). To achieve this, over 200,000 tickets need to be sold by the end of today, and it remains to be seen if Pathaan will be able to break the Baahubali 2 record. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

