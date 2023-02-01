Will RRR be re-released during Oscar weekend?

The highly anticipated film, RRR, has been generating a buzz in the entertainment industry as its song "Naatu Naatu" has been nominated for the prestigious Oscars award in the Best Song - Motion Picture category. This has raised the anticipation levels of fans who are eager to see the film once again on the big screen.

As the Oscars ceremony is set to take place on March 12th, there are reports that RRR might have a limited re-release in select theaters across the Telugu states during the Oscars weekend. This move is being considered as a way to celebrate the film's recognition at the Oscars and to allow fans to experience the film once again in the theater.



The final decision regarding the re-release of the film will be taken soon. If everything goes according to plan, then fans can expect a limited re-release of the film in the Telugu states during the Oscars weekend. This is an exciting development for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to see the film once again on the big screen.



RRR, which stars some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, has been a critical and commercial success since its release. The film, which is a fictional story based on India's freedom fighters, has received widespread acclaim for its stunning visuals, powerful performances, and gripping storyline. The film's nomination for the Oscars has only added to its already impressive legacy.



The limited re-release of RRR during the Oscars weekend is a much-awaited event for fans who are eager to experience the film once again in the theater. The film's nomination for the Oscars has raised the anticipation levels of fans and the re-release is seen as a way to celebrate its recognition at the Oscars. The final decision regarding the re-release will be taken soon, and fans can expect more information in the coming days.

