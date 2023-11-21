‘Wrong Usage’ from ‘Saindhav’is another ‘Jingdi Jingdi’ from ‘Guru’

Victory Venkatesh’s milestone 75th film “Saindhav” under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu is carrying exceptional buzz, particularly after the release of its teaser. The clip promised that “Saindhav” would give a whole new experience to the audience across the country. Meanwhile, they started the musical journey. The film’s first song ‘Wrong Usage” is out now.

Venkatesh appeared in an intense avatar in the teaser of the movie, whereas the song “Wrong Usage” presented him in a lively avatar. Santosh Narayanan gave a perfect tune for the situation, where the protagonist explicates the good and bad of the consumption of alcohol. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are peculiar, yet funny. Nakash Aziz crooned the peppy song enthusiastically, whereas Venkatesh rocked it with his superb dances.

The movie is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, while the cinematography is by S.Manikandan. AvinashKolla is the Production Designer, and Garry BH is the editor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Baby Sara, and Jayaprakash are the other prominent cast of the movie. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.“Saindhav” will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on January 13th, 2024.







