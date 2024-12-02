‘Yadha Yadha Savvadi’ from ‘Kanyakumari’ hits the right note

The lyrical song "Yadha Yadha Savvadi" from the upcoming film Kanyakumari was released today, adding excitement to the much-anticipated movie. Featuring Geeth Saini and Sree Charan Rachakonda in lead roles, the film is directed and produced by Srujan Attada under the banner of Radical Pictures.

Set in a village backdrop, Kanyakumari is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, with the team completing all preparations. The latest song, penned by Srujan Attada, showcases soulful performances by singers Anurag Kulkarni and Jayasri Pallem. Composer Ravi Nidamarthi has crafted a melody that perfectly captures the song’s essence, further raising expectations for the film’s soundtrack.

Earlier, the teaser for Kanyakumari, unveiled by actor Vijay Deverakonda, received a warm response from fans and critics alike. Additionally, the track "Kathilanti Pillave" has also been widely appreciated, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie.

With the song release marking a significant milestone, the team is expected to announce the official release date soon. As anticipation builds, Kanyakumari promises to deliver an engaging narrative backed by captivating music and performances.