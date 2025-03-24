Yash kickstarts new schedule of ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash has landed in Mumbai, to shoot for his sequences in the upcoming movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’. The next shooting schedule began in Mumbai on Monday.

The details with regards to the essence of the scenes, logistics, and shoot details are currently under the wraps.

Meanwhile, at the airport, Yash was seen sporting a rugged short beard and a crisp haircut, adding to the intrigue around his look in the film. The team has been filming extensively across multiple locations, including Mumbai,Goa and Bengaluru, with the production shaping up on a grand scale.

The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, who is known for her emotionally rich storytelling and award-winning cinema. With prestigious accolades like the National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival, she has established herself as a visionary director with a strong global presence.

The excitement surrounding the film has been skyrocketing ever since the makers announced its release date, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates.

Prior to this, the makers of the film announced its release date through a social media activation. The film will bow in theatres on March 19, 2026. The release date announcement of the film was done through a special poster. The action-packed image showcased Yash rousing from the flames, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. A shadowy silhouette shrouded in smoke adds an air of mystery, hinting at the intrigue that lies within this gritty, stylized universe.

With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri ushering in the new year on March 19, followed by Eid-al-Fitr celebrations on March 20 and March 21, the film is perfectly positioned to capitalise a four-day extended weekend across India.

The film brings together the best and highly sought after talent from Indian and International cinema, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages.

‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.