Yash’s ‘Toxic’ heats up as Nayanthara joins the shoot

Yash is back in action post-KGF, and his upcoming film Toxic is one of the most eagerly awaited projects. The superstar is currently filming crucial sequences in Bangalore on a specially constructed set, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

The latest update is that Nayanthara has officially joined the shoot. The actress, known for her powerful performances, plays a significant role in Toxic, and her character is said to be unique and integral to the storyline. Fans are eager to see how her presence adds to the film’s intensity.

Alongside Yash and Nayanthara, the movie features Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Reports suggest that all these stars are currently in Bangalore, actively filming their respective scenes.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is being mounted on a grand scale, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.