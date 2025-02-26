Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Redefines Bilingual Cinema

Indian cinema has seen many bilingual films, but for the first time, a big-budget star-studded film is set to be shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic' is set to achieve this distinction, with KVN Productions backing this daring endeavour.

Producer Venkat K Narayana revealed that they strongly believed in the subject and its potential to reach global audiences early on. Hence, they decided to go "all-in" to elevate the film into an international project while keeping it deeply rooted in Indian cinema.

The recently released 'Toxic' Birthday Peek, unveiled on Rocking Star Yash's birthday, has made it clear that the movie is being made on an unprecedented scale with a bold vision that caters to audiences worldwide. Director Geetu Mohandas emphasized that they have worked to incorporate elements appealing to diverse international cultures while staying true to Kannada and Indian cinema roots.

With 'Toxic,' Yash and KVN Productions aim to take Indian cinema to the next level, inspiring filmmakers to dream of worldwide success by seamlessly blending different cultures while maintaining a universal cinematic language. Internationally recognised technicians, including action choreographer JJ Perry and the award-winning VFX & special effects company DNEG, are working on the film.