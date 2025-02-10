Yash's 'Toxic' to Break Records with Dual Language Shoot

Yash, who gained fame at the pan-Indian level through the movies KGF and KGF 2, has now teamed up with Geethu Mohandas for the film Toxic. The film was officially announced recently, and the teaser was released on Yash's birthday. The budget of this film has increased by 40%, and the reason for this is said to be the decision of Yash and Geethu Mohandas.

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The shooting of the movie is progressing at a brisk pace. There are plans to release it in Kannada along with a foreign language dub. It is also said that the movie is being shot in English as well.

The movie Toxic is being filmed in both Kannada and English! Yes, Yash and the other artists are speaking dialogues in both Kannada and English. Through this approach, the team has planned to release the movie on a global scale.

This decision has raised the film's budget by 40%. The production house behind Toxic is prepared to bear this increased cost.

It is being said that Toxic will become the most expensive film in Indian cinema. It has already been shot in locations such as Bangalore and Goa, and all preparations are underway to distribute this film in English. Yash has already held talks with Hollywood production houses.

Yash was the one who came up with the idea of releasing KGF on a pan-India level. Now, it is being said that he is planning to release Toxic on a global scale.